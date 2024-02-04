Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation - Event Details

Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation Thursday, February 8, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:00pm Location: Rose Tseng Terrace UCB Room 127 Visiting artist Ashley Cole will deliver a public talk about her current work:

"Repping Abstraction: Interpreting Freedom"





For Disability Services accommodation, please contact: Professor Michael Marshall, (808) 932-7237 (V);

(808) 932-7002 (TTY), or email mdmarsha@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: mdmarsha@hawaii (808) 932-7237

