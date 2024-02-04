Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation - Event Details

Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation

Location: Rose Tseng Terrace UCB Room 127

Visiting artist Ashley Cole will deliver a public talk about her current work:
"Repping Abstraction: Interpreting Freedom"


For Disability Services accommodation, please contact: Professor Michael Marshall, (808) 932-7237 (V);
(808) 932-7002 (TTY), or email mdmarsha@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: mdmarsha@hawaii (808) 932-7237

Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation image

Tags: Black History Month BHM Women History

