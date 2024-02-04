Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation - Event Details
Celebration of Black & Womenʻs History Month Presentation
Location: Rose Tseng Terrace UCB Room 127
Visiting artist Ashley Cole will deliver a public talk about her current work:
"Repping Abstraction: Interpreting Freedom"
For Disability Services accommodation, please contact: Professor Michael Marshall, (808) 932-7237 (V);
(808) 932-7002 (TTY), or email mdmarsha@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: mdmarsha@hawaii (808) 932-7237
Tags: Black History Month BHM Women History
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations
- The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment
- The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
