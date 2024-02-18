2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment - Announcement Details
2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment
The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of Alaka‘i (Leadership), ‘Ike Pāpālua (Gift of Vision), Kuleana (Responsibility/Accountability), Laulima (Teamwork), and Mālama (Caring).
These recognition awards acknowledge the contributions students have made in their formal and informal leadership roles on campus and in their community. There may be a total of 10 winners (1 group & individual per category; possible 5 groups/organizations & 5 individuals) depending on the number of nominations.
The committee will read nominations that were submitted to determine whether the group or individual represents the value of the nominated category to be awarded. Within the committee, open conversations will occur. All materials and meeting discussions are private and confidential.
Nominations are due on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm and all winners will be contacted starting the week of March 25, 2024, via email. This year we will be announcing the winners during an award ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, in Campus Center Room 301 from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm.
Eligibility Requirements:
- A student who wants to be a part of the committee must be available between Monday, February 26 through Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Once we find interested students, we will set up a convenient time for the committee to review the nominations)
- To be a part of the committee a person must be a registered UH Hilo Student.
- The student does not have to be on campus to be a part of the committee but is required to meet virtually with the committee to decide on the winners of the awards based on the nominations that were received.
If you have any questions about the committee or the process, please feel free to email vlc411@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: vlc411@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
