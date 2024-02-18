2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations - Announcement Details

2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations

The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline).



These recognition awards acknowledge the contributions students have made in their formal and informal leadership roles on campus and in their community during the 2023-2024 academic year.



The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges student individuals and student organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of:



- Alaka‘i (Leadership)

- ‘Ike Pāpālua (Gift of Vision)

- Kuleana (Responsibility/Accountability)

- Laulima (Teamwork)

- Mālama (Caring)



Each year there may be a total of six (6) awards for individual students and a total of five (5) awards for student organizations selected. One individual student and one student organization may be awarded for each of the five Ka Lama Kū values listed above. One individual student may be awarded the “Overall Award,” in which the student has demonstrated all five (5) Ka Lama Kū values in their contributions to their campus and community.



For further information about each of the five leadership categories, please visit the [Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Recognition Awards Page] (hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/leadership/recognition_awards.php)



To nominate someone please use this [online form] (forms.gle/VDRgf8qWqvmG2S5c9) Students, Staff, Faculty, and RISO Advisors are all eligible to nominate individual students or student organizations and may submit more than one nomination.



All nominees must fit these criteria:



- Leadership service activities performed as a student enrolled at UH Hilo.

- Demonstrates networking and civic engagement skills within the university and community-at-large.

- Demonstrates qualities of integrity and civic virtue.

- Models mentorship or coaching as a learning opportunity for others.

- Has the ability to manage, serve, and care for those they lead with Aloha.

- Be a student group/organization affiliated to a campus department or program, RISO, or CSO.



Each student (including those in student groups) must:



- Be currently Enrolled as a UH Hilo Student

- Have a minimum 2.5 GPA.



All winners will be contacted beginning the week starting March 25, 2024, via email. The 2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Recognition Award Ceremony will be held on Friday, April 19, 2024 in Campus Center Room 301 at 3pm.



The individual(s) who nominated the winners will be invited to give a small speech about their nominee if their student nomination(s) is selected. Family and friends will also be welcome to attend.



For further information on the application process, please contact:



Vanessa Carlson



Campus Center Program Coordinator



Campus Center, Room 316



(808) 932-7796



vlc411@hawaii.edu

