Power Hour: Energize Your Midterm Grind - Event Details

Power Hour: Energize Your Midterm Grind

Monday, March 11, 2024, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Location: CC Plaza

Aloha Vulcans!



Ready to power through midterms? Join the BoMB Team at Campus Center Plaza on March 11th, 2024, from 10am to 12pm! We're here to fuel your study sessions with free canned energy drinks and snacks while supplies last.



Open to all UH Hilo Students with SP24UHHDCO and/or SP24UHH-CB ID Validations.



Got questions? Drop us a message at bomb@hawaii.edu. Let's ace those midterms together!

For more information, contact: bomb@hawaii.edu

