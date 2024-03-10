8 Ball Pool and Table Tennis Tourney - Event Details

8 Ball Pool and Table Tennis Tourney

Monday, March 11, 2024, 4:30pm – 6:30pm

Swing by to lava landing game room and join us in a 8 Ball Pool and Table Tennis Tournament. There will be food and drinks provided so make sure to bring someone along with you. Mahalo!

Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Spring 2024 student ID with the ‘SP24UHHDCO’ validation

For more information, contact: sgeorge2@hawaii.edu (808) 796-7775

