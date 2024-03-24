Campus Scavenger Hunt - Event Details
Campus Scavenger Hunt
Aloha Vulcans,
It's Easter Week! You guys know what that means...it's time for a hunt! Join us on a Campus Scavenger hunt on March 25, 2024 at Campus Center Plaza. Sign up on your own or bring your own team of four(4). This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Slots are limited, so sign up now using this form for a chance to win Prizes!
Special Restrictions: Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Spring 2024 student ID with the ‘SP24UHHDCO’ validation.
For more information, contact: myoma828@hawaii.edu (808) 319-3953
Tags: Campus Center Games Easter
