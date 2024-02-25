Spring Fest - Event Details
Spring Fest
Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround
Join the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) and Housing in taking a break from the midterm season! There will be free food & refreshments while supplies last, a waterslide, an axe-throwing lounge, yard games, and more!
All UH Hilo students and Housing residents are able to participate!
Special Restrictions: Must present a *validated* SP24UHH or SP24HAWCC student ID.
For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: Campus Center UHHSA Housing URH
