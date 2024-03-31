Murder Mystery - Event Details

Murder Mystery Thursday, April 4, 2024, 5:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 Campus Center and Kanilehua are coming together for a murder mystery event to give students the opportunity to hang with friends, solve some mysteries, and get to know more about Kanilehua. For more information, contact: ctysler@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365 Tags:

