Murder Mystery - Event Details
Murder Mystery
Location: Campus Center Room 301
Campus Center and Kanilehua are coming together for a murder mystery event to give students the opportunity to hang with friends, solve some mysteries, and get to know more about Kanilehua.
For more information, contact: ctysler@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.