Panel: Black History in the African Diaspora - Event Details

Panel: Black History in the African Diaspora

Thursday, February 22, 2024, 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Please join and learn more about Black History on the African Diaspora



Dr. Kofi LeNiles, Assistant Professor of the Department of Instructional Leadership and Professional Development, Towson University

Title: “Maroon Ideas for Present Day Living”



Minister Cozmo El, Author, Grand Sheik and Minister of Culture of Moorish Science Temple of America - Hawaiʻi

Title: “8*The Obscure Identity of Melanated Indigenous People**”



The purpose of the panel is to follow up on discussions about Black history in the context of the African diaspora. Minister Cozmo El will present on topics such as the evolution of the Black identity in the Americas and Black Native identities. Dr. Kofi LeNiles will present his own research on Maroon history in the US, the Caribbean and South America. This academic panel is meant to further our understanding of the forgotten histories in the African Diaspora.





The event is sponsored by the Philosophy Department and Hawaiʻi Island Philosophy Club and Ohana Black

For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Celia Barnwell-Jones. 932-7230, 932-7002 (tty) or celiab@hawaii.edu by February 12, 2024

For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

Tags: