BlackHistory Month Celebration:A Global Melanated Experience - Event Details

BlackHistory Month Celebration:A Global Melanated Experience Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 4:30pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza This cultural event night has been organized by the community in conjunction with UH Hilo faculty and students. The event focuses on showcasing African-centered art, dance performances, and food. The event will also include speakers discussing Black history. This event aims to promote the diversity of both African-American and African cultures throughout the diaspora by showcasing the talent, food, music, dance, and art of both identities.





> Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave.



-- Maya Angelou



Cultural Food and Local melanated Vendors!



- Afro Brazilian Dance

- Maroons in the Diaspora

- African Dance & Drumming

- Black Indians





Sponsors: SEED Grant, Humanities Division, Departments of Kinesiology and Exercise Science, Philosophy, Art & Gender and Women's Studies ,Women's Center & LGBTQ+ Center For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at 932-7200 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), celiab@hawaii.edu by February 10, 2024. For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

Tags:

