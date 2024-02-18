Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

BlackHistory Month Celebration:A Global Melanated Experience - Event Details

BlackHistory Month Celebration:A Global Melanated Experience

Location: Campus Center Plaza

This cultural event night has been organized by the community in conjunction with UH Hilo faculty and students. The event focuses on showcasing African-centered art, dance performances, and food. The event will also include speakers discussing Black history. This event aims to promote the diversity of both African-American and African cultures throughout the diaspora by showcasing the talent, food, music, dance, and art of both identities.


> Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave.

-- Maya Angelou

Cultural Food and Local melanated Vendors!

- Afro Brazilian Dance
- Maroons in the Diaspora
- African Dance & Drumming
- Black Indians


Sponsors: SEED Grant, Humanities Division, Departments of Kinesiology and Exercise Science, Philosophy, Art & Gender and Women's Studies ,Women's Center & LGBTQ+ Center For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at 932-7200 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), celiab@hawaii.edu by February 10, 2024.

For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230

