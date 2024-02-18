BlackHistory Month Celebration:A Global Melanated Experience - Event Details
BlackHistory Month Celebration:A Global Melanated Experience
Location: Campus Center Plaza
This cultural event night has been organized by the community in conjunction with UH Hilo faculty and students. The event focuses on showcasing African-centered art, dance performances, and food. The event will also include speakers discussing Black history. This event aims to promote the diversity of both African-American and African cultures throughout the diaspora by showcasing the talent, food, music, dance, and art of both identities.
> Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
-- Maya Angelou
Cultural Food and Local melanated Vendors!
- Afro Brazilian Dance
- Maroons in the Diaspora
- African Dance & Drumming
- Black Indians
Sponsors: SEED Grant, Humanities Division, Departments of Kinesiology and Exercise Science, Philosophy, Art & Gender and Women's Studies ,Women's Center & LGBTQ+ Center For disability accommodation, contact Dr. Celia Bardwell-Jones at 932-7200 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), celiab@hawaii.edu by February 10, 2024.
For more information, contact: celiab@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7230
Tags: Black History Month Diversity Music Dance Speakers education BHM
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations
- The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment
- The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.