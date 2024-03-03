Kala Ramnath - Event Details

Kala Ramnath

Thursday, March 7, 2024, 7:30pm – 9:30am

Location: Performing Arts Center

Maestro Kala Ramnath with her ʻSinging Violin’ stands among the world’s finest, most inspirational instrumentalists. Her playing has been featured on the Grammy-nominated Miles from India project, compositions of hers have appeared on the Grammy-winning album In 27 Pieces and the Kronos Quartet’s 50 For The Future. She was the first Indian violinist ever to be featured in the violin Bible: The Strad. She was the subject of a solo essay in the third edition of The Encyclopedia- Rough Guide to World Music. Her contributions feature in Hollywood soundtracks like the Oscar-nominated Blood Diamond and many more. Kala is at the vanguard of the present generation of Indian instrumental super-stars. She comfortably forges musical alliances with artists of renown from different genres around the globe incorporating elements of Western Classical, Jazz, Flamenco and traditional African music into her rich and varied repertoire.



Ms. Ramnath will perform with Tabla player Abhijit Banerjee.



This performance is sponsored in part by a generous donation from the Indian Classical Music Circle of Hawaiʻi.

