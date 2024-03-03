Kala Ramnath - Event Details
Kala Ramnath
Location: Performing Arts Center
Maestro Kala Ramnath with her ʻSinging Violin’ stands among the world’s finest, most inspirational instrumentalists. Her playing has been featured on the Grammy-nominated Miles from India project, compositions of hers have appeared on the Grammy-winning album In 27 Pieces and the Kronos Quartet’s 50 For The Future. She was the first Indian violinist ever to be featured in the violin Bible: The Strad. She was the subject of a solo essay in the third edition of The Encyclopedia- Rough Guide to World Music. Her contributions feature in Hollywood soundtracks like the Oscar-nominated Blood Diamond and many more. Kala is at the vanguard of the present generation of Indian instrumental super-stars. She comfortably forges musical alliances with artists of renown from different genres around the globe incorporating elements of Western Classical, Jazz, Flamenco and traditional African music into her rich and varied repertoire.
Ms. Ramnath will perform with Tabla player Abhijit Banerjee.
This performance is sponsored in part by a generous donation from the Indian Classical Music Circle of Hawaiʻi.
Special Restrictions: Tickets: $20 General; $15 Discount; $10 UHH/HCC Students (W/VALID ID) & youth 17 and under.
Available online: arts center.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone 808-932-7490
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts music classical music indian music violin arts center
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
- Spring 2024 Freshman ʻEleu
- Attention freshmen, if you began at UH Hilo in Fall 2023 or Spring 2024, it's time to meet with your advisor for your mandatory Freshman ʻEleu appointment. ...
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.