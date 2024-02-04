Imperfect Gentlemen - Event Details
Imperfect Gentlemen
Location: Performing Arts Center
One Actor, 10 Characters: “Imperfect Gentlemen” is a one-man show about how a family reacts when their father comes out as a transgender woman. The performance is recommended for ages 14 and up due to strong language and adult themes.
“Imperfect Gentlemen” is created by Ben Moffat and Bradley Wayne Smith and performed by Ben Moffat. The work is based on events from Moffat’s life and how his father decided to live as a woman in the early 1980s. The show explores how different family members react to the change, the forces that shape our identities, and the plasticity and durability of personality. Performed in a unique style that blends storytelling with theatrical elements, the show utilizes costumes, props, and projections of family photos.
This is story theater beyond measure!
Special Restrictions: Tickets: $20 General; $15 Discount; $10 UHH/HCC Students (W/VALID ID) & youth 17 and under.
Available online: arts center.uhh.hawaii.edu or by phone 808-932-7490
For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490
Tags: performing arts drama acting theatre LGBTQ
