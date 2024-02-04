FAFSA Kokua - Event Details

FAFSA Kokua Wednesday, February 7, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: UCB 101 February is Financial Aid Awareness Month! Do you have any questions or need help completing the FAFSA? Drop in to UCB 101 on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM for one-on-one assistance with a financial aid staff member. For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 4, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Hohonu Submission Deadline The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...