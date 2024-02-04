Chinese New Year Celebration - Event Details

Chinese New Year Celebration Thursday, February 8, 2024, 9:30am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lanai, UH Hilo Happy Chinese Spring Festival (Lunar New Year)!



Happy Year of the Dragon!



Chinese Studies Program cordially invites everyone to join us for the annual Chinese Spring Festival (Lunar New Year) celebration at Library Lanai, 2/8! Have fun with Chinese zodiac signs, handicrafts, ink painting, brush writing, spring couplets, lion dance costume; Enjoy dragon dance (new!), flute, group/ solo fan dance, umbrella dance (new!), ribbon-fan dance (new!), singing, mahjong game (new!), photo corner + traditional Chinese dresses (new!)!



Get a lucky candy/ fortune cookie, feel the festival air + pick up your zodiac card with your name in Chinese!



Event hosted by CHNS Program, with collaboration of First Year Experience/ CHNS101/102 + Certificate students/ LANG200 students/ community members.



Learn about Chinese Studies Certificate (a UH Hilo degree you can get with 5 courses only).



Everyone is warmly welcome to join us. For more information, contact: jirenf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7232

