Lets Talk East Asian Script p.s Happy Chinese New Year - Event Details
Lets Talk East Asian Script p.s Happy Chinese New Year
Join the linguistics club for a talk story about East Asian Scripts in preparation for Chinese New year. This is a huge event on the global scale and The Linguistics Association of Hawaiʻi is intent on bringing awareness to such events and including some linguistic background.
For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859
Tags: Library Lanai Linguistics Assocation of Hawaii Linguistics Chinese Languages Language Library
