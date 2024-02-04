Lets Talk East Asian Script p.s Happy Chinese New Year - Event Details

Lets Talk East Asian Script p.s Happy Chinese New Year Friday, February 9, 2024, 11:30am – 1:30pm Join the linguistics club for a talk story about East Asian Scripts in preparation for Chinese New year. This is a huge event on the global scale and The Linguistics Association of Hawaiʻi is intent on bringing awareness to such events and including some linguistic background. For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859

