IPA Scrabble Night - Event Details

IPA Scrabble Night Tuesday, February 20, 2024, 7:00pm – 8:00pm Location: CC 306 As UH gears up for International Night, The Linguistics Association of Hawaii partnered with the English club are hosting a scrabble night but with a twist. Just like last semester, we will use the International Phonetic Alphabet for our scrabble tile. (regular scrabble will still be available). For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859

