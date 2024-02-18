IPA Scrabble Night - Event Details
IPA Scrabble Night
Location: CC 306
As UH gears up for International Night, The Linguistics Association of Hawaii partnered with the English club are hosting a scrabble night but with a twist. Just like last semester, we will use the International Phonetic Alphabet for our scrabble tile. (regular scrabble will still be available).
For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859
Tags: Campus Center linguistics association of Hawaii Linguistics Games Scrabble
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations
- The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ...
- 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment
- The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.