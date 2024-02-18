International Night 2024 - Event Details

International Night 2024

Friday, February 23, 2024, 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Location: Performing Arts Center

Annual show featuring performances representing the many different cultures and countries represented at UH Hilo. This year's show includes performances from Hawaiʻi, Japan, Marshall Islands, Palau, Ireland, Pohnpei, Mexico, Kosrae, and Samoa. See the show, see the world! Sponsored by the International Student Association, International Student Services, Student Activities Council, and Office of Student Equity, Excellence and Diversity.

Special Restrictions: Tickets: $5 for UH Hilo and Hawai'i CC students with validated student ID card and for keiki 17 years old and younger;

$20 General Admission.

Buy tickets online 24/7 at the Performing Arts Center website at https://hilo.hawaii.edu/depts/theatre/tickets/ or by

phone at 808-932-7490 (Tuesday-Thursday from 9-11 am).

For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

