Peace Corps Panel Discussion - Event Details

Peace Corps Panel Discussion Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 4:30pm – 6:00pm Location: Library lanai Join us to learn about the challenging, rewarding, and inspiring moments of service from a panel of returned Peace Corps Volunteers who will share stories from their unique service journeys abroad. Ask questions about their experience and gain tips to guide you through the application process.



Wednesday, February 21, 2024

4:30-6:00 p.m.



University of Hawai'i, Hilo Campus, Library Lanai

200 W Kawili Street

Hilo, HI 96720



For more information contact Shannon Lykudra at slykudra@peacecorps.gov



If you require reasonable accommodations when attending a Peace Corps event, please contact Shannon Lykudra and provide details of the reasonable accomodation(s) you are requesting.



peacecorps.gov For more information, contact: cglam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488



Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 18, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Recognition Award Nominations The 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Award nominations are now open. Please submit your nominations by Friday, February 23, 2024, at 11:59 pm (This is a hard deadline). ... 2023-2024 Ka Lama Kū Committee Member Recruitment The Ka Lama Kū Student Leadership Program acknowledges individuals, groups, teams, or organizations who have shown strong evidence of their leadership potential based on the values of **Alaka‘i** (Leadership), **‘Ike Pāpālua** (Gift of ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...