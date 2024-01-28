Black History Month: Letʻs Talk Hair! - Event Details

Black History Month: Letʻs Talk Hair! Thursday, February 1, 2024, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: University Campus Building (UCB) Room 127 Black History Month: Talk Story & Panel Discussion



St. Claire Detrick-Jules, Afro-Caribbean author, filmmaker, photographer, and activist will share from her book, My Beautiful Black Hair: 101 Natural Hair stories from the Sisterhood". A panel discussion will follow, as well as Q&A with the author. Giveaways for students!





UH Hilo is an equal opportunity, affirmative action institution.



Contact jstotter@hawaii.edu to request disability accommodations For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of January 28, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Hohonu Submission Deadline The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...