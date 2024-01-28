Black History Month: Letʻs Talk Hair! - Event Details
Black History Month: Letʻs Talk Hair!
Location: University Campus Building (UCB) Room 127
Black History Month: Talk Story & Panel Discussion
St. Claire Detrick-Jules, Afro-Caribbean author, filmmaker, photographer, and activist will share from her book, My Beautiful Black Hair: 101 Natural Hair stories from the Sisterhood". A panel discussion will follow, as well as Q&A with the author. Giveaways for students!
UH Hilo is an equal opportunity, affirmative action institution.
Contact jstotter@hawaii.edu to request disability accommodations
For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963
