A Talk About Labor Unions and Collective Movements - Event Details

This event is being held online. Zoom Meeting ID: 971 0838 5720 Passcode: HOPE

A Talk About Labor Unions and Collective Movements Thursday, February 8, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: UCB100 Join student organization Global HOPE as we invite leaders from the United Public Workers (UPW) labor union and learn about labor movements and workers rights here in Hawaiʻi and in the national context. Speakers Charlie Howard and Kalani Werner will discuss the history of labor movements, how unions advocate for workers, and challenges faced by efforts to unionize today.



All about the labor movement and worker rights in Hawaiʻi: then and now



Topics of the night:



- Hawaiʻi's labor history + its direct effect on practices today

- How do unions advocate for workers?

- What challenges do we face today?

- Solutions?



This is a free event held at UCB 100 on Thurs, Feb 8, from 5pm. (Online Zoom is available as well, please see the flyer for info.) Pizza and refreshments will be provided to attendees as well. For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 4, 2024 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Hohonu Submission Deadline The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...