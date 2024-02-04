A Talk About Labor Unions and Collective Movements - Event Details
This event is being held online. Zoom Meeting ID: 971 0838 5720 Passcode: HOPE
A Talk About Labor Unions and Collective Movements
Location: UCB100
Join student organization Global HOPE as we invite leaders from the United Public Workers (UPW) labor union and learn about labor movements and workers rights here in Hawaiʻi and in the national context. Speakers Charlie Howard and Kalani Werner will discuss the history of labor movements, how unions advocate for workers, and challenges faced by efforts to unionize today.
All about the labor movement and worker rights in Hawaiʻi: then and now
Topics of the night:
- Hawaiʻi's labor history + its direct effect on practices today
- How do unions advocate for workers?
- What challenges do we face today?
- Solutions?
This is a free event held at UCB 100 on Thurs, Feb 8, from 5pm. (Online Zoom is available as well, please see the flyer for info.) Pizza and refreshments will be provided to attendees as well.
For more information, contact: emeiser@hawaii.edu (907) 952-3988
Tags: educational RISO labor unions collective movements social issues
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hohonu Submission Deadline
- The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.