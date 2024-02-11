Friendship Bracelet Workshop - Event Details

Friendship Bracelet Workshop

Monday, February 12, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Vulcans,



Wanna find that “perfect / meaningful” gift for your friend/loved one/significant other? Stop by the Campus Center Plaza on February 12, 2024, just two days before Valentine's Day, to make a friendship bracelet that may look small, but could mean a lot to that special person.



This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!



For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 391-7190

Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the ‘SP24UHHDCO’ validation.

