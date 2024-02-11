Friendship Bracelet Workshop - Event Details
Friendship Bracelet Workshop
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Aloha Vulcans,
Wanna find that “perfect / meaningful” gift for your friend/loved one/significant other? Stop by the Campus Center Plaza on February 12, 2024, just two days before Valentine's Day, to make a friendship bracelet that may look small, but could mean a lot to that special person.
This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!
For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 391-7190
Special Restrictions: Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Fall 2023 student ID with the ‘SP24UHHDCO’ validation.
For more information, contact: maten962@hawaii.edu (808) 391-7190
Tags: Campus Center Valentines Bracelets
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hohonu Submission Deadline
- The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.