Pahala Pops Fundraiser Pickup - Event Details
Pahala Pops Fundraiser Pickup
Location: UH-Hilo Main Entrance
Delta Sigma Pi - Lambda Psi Chapter is fundraising to raise money for travel expenses to Reno, NV for the Western Provincial Lead Conference.
We recommend pre-ordering as we will have limited packs on hand for purchase.
(1) pack of 5 will be $15. Pre-orders can be taken through our chapter website at www.hilo-dsp.com/fundraiser
Flavors available will be: Melona, Blue Vanilla, and Strawberry Li Hing Mui
Pahala Pops is a small business from Pahala, Hawaiʻi. It is a delightful, refreshing, frozen tropical treat. It beats the competition!
Delta Sigma Pi prepares business students for successful professional careers, but also instills values of service and principled leadership that characterize Deltasigs in all phases of life.
Special Restrictions: We will have limited product on hand to sell.
For more information, contact: vpm.lambdapsi@gmail.com (808) 315-1307
Tags: fundraiser riso deltasigmapi DSP
