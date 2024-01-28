Krispy Kreme Fundraiser Pickup - Event Details

Krispy Kreme Fundraiser Pickup

Friday, February 2, 2024, 9:00am – 12:00pm

Location: UH-Hilo Main Entrance

Delta Sigma Pi - Lambda Psi Chapter is fundraising to raise money for travel expenses to Reno, NV for the Western Provincial LEAD Conference.



We recommend pre-ordering, as we will have limited boxes on hand for purchase.



A dozen of Krispy Kreme's Glazed Doughnuts will be $15. Pre-orders can be taken through our chapter website at www.hilo-dsp.com/fundraiser



Delta Sigma Pi prepares business students for successful professional careers, but also instills values of service and principled leadership that characterize Deltasigs in all phases of life.

Special Restrictions: We will have limited boxes on hand for purchase.

For more information, contact: vpm.lambdapsi@gmail.com (808) 315-1307

Tags: