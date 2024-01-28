TCBES Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

This event is being held online. This event will also be streamed via Zoom. Meeting ID: 916 4562 2125 Passcode: TCBES

TCBES Seminar Series Presentation Friday, February 2, 2024, 2:00pm – 3:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Natural Resource Management Seminar Series and Department of Political Science presents, "Environmental Advocacy and the Legislative Process" with Leslie Cole-Brooks, Attorney at Law on Friday, February 2nd at 2 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



hawaii.zoom.us/j/91645622125

Meeting ID: 916 4562 2125

Passcode: TCBES



Abstract: The need to protect our planet through education and environmental advocacy has never been greater. We now face a daunting and sometimes overwhelming list of urgent concerns ranging from compromised air and water quality, soil degradation and the need to support sustainable agriculture, rapidly declining species diversity and the loss of native habitat, ocean acidification and the possibility of a complete collapse of the ocean’s ecosystem, deforestation and the loss of ancient forests, wide-spread desertification, groundwater depletion and disappearance, and the existential crisis of climate change to name a few. But how should advocates best use their energy and particular skills to affect the most positive change in the shortest amount of time in the face of these many complex and challenging concerns? In this seminar, attorney and environmental advocate Leslie Cole-Brooks will present a down-to-earth explanation of how environmental advocates can use legislation to enact effective and lasting change. She will start with an exploration of the various paths of environmental advocacy from criminal and civil matters to legislative action and reform. She’ll then focus on the legislative process at the Hawai‘i State Legislature. Listeners will learn how they can search for active bills currently before the Legislature, effectively research a bill’s status and history, and know how and when to respond to current legislation through written and oral testimony. Finally, she’ll discuss tools and approaches to working on environmental issues and guidelines on how concerned citizens can become successful advocates. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

