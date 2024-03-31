Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details
Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast
Location: Campus Center 202C
Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Breaking News Breakfast Event!
Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and indulge in sweet and savory breakfast treats brought to you by Mountain View Bakery! You will also receive our free Issue fresh off the press!
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: campus center ke kalahea bosp
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Vulcan Video Productions Spring Film Festival Submission
- Vulcan Video Productions is hosting a student short film festival on April 19, 2024 from 2-4 in Campus Center Plaza. ...
- Oh Hell Night
- Your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) is bringing back Oh Hell Week at night! Join us for more free food, refreshments, and snacks along with a place to study for finals! **Tonight, we will be offering... ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.