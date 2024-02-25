Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast - Event Details
Ke Kalahea Breaking News Breakfast
Location: Campus Center 202C
Ke Kalahea presents our monthly Breaking News Breakfast Event!
Join Ke Kalahea, the Student-Run News Publication of UH Hilo, and indulge in sweet and savory breakfast treats brought to you by Mountain View Bakery! You will also receive our free Issue fresh off the press!
For more information, contact: uhhkk@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7372
Tags: campus center ke kalahea bosp
