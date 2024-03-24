Spring Formal, Party Through The Pacific! - Event Details
Spring Formal, Party Through The Pacific!
Location: Imiloa Astronomy Center
Join the Student Activities Council for a night filled with food, dancing, games and giveaways in your finest attire. Weʻll provide the ride from Campus Center Plaza to ʻImiloa. Entertainment will be provided by our very own University Radio Hilo!
March 30th at the ʻImiloa Astronomy Center
Please RSVP here
Weʻre looking for volunteers to get involve and help with this event. Please contact Becky Gutshall at sacvc@hawaii.edu
Special Restrictions: This event is open to all UH Hilo students with a SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC ID validation. For disability accommodations, contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808) 932-7377 (V), (808) 932-7002 (TTY), or rnaone@hawaii.edu by 3/13/24.
For more information, contact: sacvc@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
