Meet the Author: Kerri Inglis - Event Details
Meet the Author: Kerri Inglis
Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana Tutoring Center (1st floor / lower level)
Talk Story with UH Hilo Professor of History Kerri Inglis: Hansen’s Disease (leprosy) in Hawaiʻi, 1865-1969: Recovering Patients’ Voices, Connections, and Community
Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Place: Kilohana Tutoring Center in the Mookini Library, 1st Floor (lower level)
The Mookini Library Special Events web page has more information about Kerri, her talk, and her book, Ma‘i Lepera: Disease and Displacement in 19th century Hawai‘i .
For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Hohonu Submission Deadline
- The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration. Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button. ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.