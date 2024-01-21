Meet the Author: Kerri Inglis - Event Details

Meet the Author: Kerri Inglis Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 4:30pm – 5:30pm Location: Mookini Library: Kilohana Tutoring Center (1st floor / lower level) Talk Story with UH Hilo Professor of History Kerri Inglis: Hansen’s Disease (leprosy) in Hawaiʻi, 1865-1969: Recovering Patients’ Voices, Connections, and Community



Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Place: Kilohana Tutoring Center in the Mookini Library, 1st Floor (lower level)



The Mookini Library Special Events web page has more information about Kerri, her talk, and her book, Ma‘i Lepera: Disease and Displacement in 19th century Hawai‘i . For more information, contact: saxton@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7331 Tags:

