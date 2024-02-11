Single Mingle - Event Details
Single Mingle
Location: Campus Center 301
Don’t have anything to do for Valentine’s Day? Join SAC for a candlelight dinner while getting to know fellow students through people Bingo!
Special Restrictions: MUST HAVE A SP24UHH-CB OR SP24UHHSAC VALIDATION ON YOUR UH HILO ID TO PARTICIPATE! For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at rnaone@hawaii.edu prior to 02/04/2024.
For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC Valentine's Day Campus Center
