Paint and Pot - Event Details
Paint and Pot
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Take a break from classes and come to Campus Center Plaza on February 7th, 2024 from 10:00am-1:00pm to paint a pot and plant a succulent that you can take home! This event is open to all UH Hilo students. Register using this form and be sure to bring your validated UH Hilo student ID!
For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu or (808)932-7365
Special Restrictions: Must show your validated UH Hilo Spring 2024 student ID with the ‘SP24UHHDCO’ validation.
For more information, contact: cclava@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7365
Tags: Campus Center Lava Landing
