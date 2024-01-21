The Status of Civic Education on Hawaiʻi Island - Event Details

The Status of Civic Education on Hawaiʻi Island

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 9:45am – 11:30am

Location: UCB 127

The public is welcome to join the next general meeting of the League of Women Voters of Hawaiʻi County on Saturday, January 27, in UCB 127 at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. This event is co-sponsored by UH Hilo Political Science Department.



The meeting will feature a panel discussion on the topic, “The Status of Civic Education on Hawaiʻi Island,” with Dr. Nina Buchanan, UH Hilo Professor Emerita of Education, as moderator.



Panelists



- Sarah Marusek, Professor of Public Law in the Department of Political Science at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo

- Claudia Wilcox-Boucher, Social Sciences Department Chair and Student Government Advisor at Hawaiʻi Community College

- Sean Wagner, Social Studies Teacher, Waiakea High School

- Ishael Shaw-De Mello, Social Studies Teacher, Waiakea High School



They will share an overview of approaches to civic education and how it aligns with the student's academic level; explain initiatives or programs at their school designed to actively engage students in civic participation and foster a deeper understanding of democratic principles; and explain how their school collaborates with local communities, organizations or government bodies to enhance civic education and encourage students to be active, informed citizens. The panel discussion will be followed by audience Q&A.



The event is co-sponsored by the Political Science Department of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo.



Meeting Details

Doors will open at 9:45 a.m., and the event will start at 10 a.m. and end at approximately 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. There will be a brief break, followed by a LWVHC Board Meeting. The public is welcomed to join the meeting, but only Board members can vote.



The event is free of charge and open to the public.



Registration Deadline

Those interested are encouraged to register by Thursday, January 25th.

form.jotform.com/233518413870153



Contact Information

(808) 933-8683

lwvhawaiicty@gmail.com

For more information, contact: sumilee@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7127

Tags: