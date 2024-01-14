TCBES Seminar Series Presentation - Event Details

TCBES Seminar Series Presentation Friday, January 19, 2024, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Tropical Conservation Biology and Environmental Science Graduate Program Seminar Series and Department of Geography and Environmental Science presents, "Impacts of land-use change on tropical biodiversity and ecosystem functions" with Holger Kreft, Ph.D., Biodiversity, Macroecology & Biogeography, Faculty of Forest Sciences, University of Göttingen on Friday, January 19th at 3 PM. The seminar will be held in-person in Wentworth 1 and streamed online via Zoom. All are welcome!



Abstract: The expansion and intensification of agriculture is currently the single most important driver of biodiversity loss worldwide and is also jeopardizing ecosystem functions that are key to human well-being. Driven by the rising global demand for agricultural commodities, current trends in deforestation and conversion for agriculture are particularly severe in the tropics, where megadiverse, natural habitats are being transformed at alarming rates into large-scale monocultures or heterogeneous landscape mosaics of largely unknown conservation value. Based on interdisciplinary research from two different biodiversity hotspots (Madagascar and Indonesia), I will first illustrate the consequences of land-use change on biodiversity and associated ecosystem functions as well as the trade-offs that commonly exist between ecological and socio-economic functions of different land uses. In the second part, I will talk about potential entry points for a sustainable land system transformation and present results from two experiments that aim at improving the sustainability of oil palm production. For more information, contact: canale@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7571

