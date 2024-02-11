Voyage Through International Night - Event Details

Voyage Through International Night Friday, February 16, 2024, 9:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Dive into a world of cultural richness at International Night 2024! Join us for an unforgettable evening of diverse activities, language exploration, and flag immersion. Grab your passport, complete the cultural journey, and be one of the lucky 50 to savor delicious food and Teapresso! Don't miss the chance to win a free

ticket in our raffle! Immerse yourself in a cultural, social, and educational extravaganza - the ultimate prelude to International Night. Let's celebrate unity in diversity! Open to ALL students with validated IDs. #InternationalNight2024 #CulturalExploration #DiversityInUnity Special Restrictions: Validated UH Hilo student ID. For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374 Tags:

