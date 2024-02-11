Voyage Through International Night - Event Details
Voyage Through International Night
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Dive into a world of cultural richness at International Night 2024! Join us for an unforgettable evening of diverse activities, language exploration, and flag immersion. Grab your passport, complete the cultural journey, and be one of the lucky 50 to savor delicious food and Teapresso! Don't miss the chance to win a free
ticket in our raffle! Immerse yourself in a cultural, social, and educational extravaganza - the ultimate prelude to International Night. Let's celebrate unity in diversity! Open to ALL students with validated IDs. #InternationalNight2024 #CulturalExploration #DiversityInUnity
Special Restrictions: Validated UH Hilo student ID.
For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: Campus Center SAC ISA VoyageThroughInternationalNight International
What's also happening?
Announcements
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.