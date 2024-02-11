Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Voyage Through International Night - Event Details

Voyage Through International Night

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Dive into a world of cultural richness at International Night 2024! Join us for an unforgettable evening of diverse activities, language exploration, and flag immersion. Grab your passport, complete the cultural journey, and be one of the lucky 50 to savor delicious food and Teapresso! Don't miss the chance to win a free
ticket in our raffle! Immerse yourself in a cultural, social, and educational extravaganza - the ultimate prelude to International Night. Let's celebrate unity in diversity! Open to ALL students with validated IDs. #InternationalNight2024 #CulturalExploration #DiversityInUnity

Special Restrictions: Validated UH Hilo student ID.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

