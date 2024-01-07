Financial Aid Is Spilling The Tea - Event Details

Financial Aid Is Spilling The Tea Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 11:00am – 1:00pm Location: UH Hilo Library Lanai UH Hilo students are invited to join the Financial Aid Team for free Teapresso on January 10, 2024 from 11am to 1pm (or while supplies last) on the UH Hilo Library Lanai. Come learn about changes to the 2024-25 FAFSA, scholarship opportunities and other financial aid awareness topics. We hope to see you there! For more information, contact: uhhfao@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7449

