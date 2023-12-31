Becoming An Astronomer: A Hilo Boy's Journey To The Stars - Event Details

Becoming An Astronomer: A Hilo Boy's Journey To The Stars Thursday, January 4, 2024, 5:30pm – 6:30pm Location: ʻImiloa Devin Chu, a postdoctoral researcher with the UCLA Galactic Center Group, shares his journey of growing up in Hilo to fulfilling his dream of becoming an astronomer.



Learn about his search for binary star systems around the Milky Way’s supermassive black hole and the role Maunakea observatories play in answering the biggest questions in physics today. Q&A afterward.



Date and Time



5:30 p.m.



Thursday, Jan. 4



Moanahōkū Hall at ʻImiloa



Admission



Members: Free



Register at imiloahawaii.org or at our front desk.



General Public: $8 (call 808-932-8901 for tickets for visit our front desk) For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

