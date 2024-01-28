Hohonu Submission Deadline - Announcement Details

Hohonu Submission Deadline

The submission deadline for the 2023-24 volume of the Hohonu Academic Journal is rapidly approaching. Submit your essays, papers, and projects to Hohonu for consideration.



Hit the link below and click on the "Submit your work here!" button.

hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/hohonu/submit



Eligibility

To be eligible to submit work for the 2023-2024 academic year you must:



Be an active UH Hilo student during either the Fall 2023 and/or Spring 2024 academic year

Fall 2023 graduates are eligible to submit

Submissions must be original work

Submissions must have been written for, or in conjunction with, a UH Hilo class or affiliated program (such as PIPES)



Limitations

Submission must not exceed 4500 words including references, work cited, etc.

Exceptions may be made for capstone thesis and works done for graduate level classes. If you are interested in submitting with this exception please contact the Hohonu team at hohonu@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: ethanntp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7370

