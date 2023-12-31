UHHSA Initiatives, Student Fees, and Sustainability Survey - Announcement Details

UHHSA Initiatives, Student Fees, and Sustainability Survey

Aloha UH Hilo Students!



UH Hilo's Student Association (UHHSA), also known as your student government, looks to accurately represent and advocate the views of the entire student body. The purpose of this survey is to get your feedback in what your student government would like to tackle in Spring 2024. We hope that these programs will enhance your student experience, create opportunities for you to exercise your voice, and encourage you to get involved!



Some important things are coming up in the next school year. This survey specifically addresses 1. UHHSA activities (programs, events, and campus initiatives), 2. Changes to Student Fees, and 3. Sustainability. The survey will take about 10-15 minutes and can be found below. Your feedback will help UHHSA address the specific needs of and understand the student body's concerns. Please note that the descriptions of the fees were provided to us by the University administration members who are leading the changes in fees.



First 50 people to complete the survey will get a chance to receive a Yeti mug, a microfiber beach towel, reusable glass tumbler, OR a sustainability pack (which may include a mason jar, flower pot, towel, reusable lint roller, a bento box, and bamboo dish scrubber) in early Spring 2024.



Currently enrolled UH Hilo students are eligible to win. The giveaway receivers will be emailed by 01/24/2023 to set up a date and time for pick-up.



The deadline to submit your responses is 11:59PM on 01/03/2024.



*Note: personal information will not be given to external parties



Fill out the survey using the following link: forms.gle/RRCDZssTiZW8RcTU8

For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

