Student Life Center Winter Hours - Announcement Details
Student Life Center Winter Hours
The Student Life Center will start Winter Hours on Saturday, December 16th.
Monday to Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Sundays: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day & New Year Eve and New Year Day
For more information, contact: aoam@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7605
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Apply to UHHSA!
- Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ...
- The 2024-25 FAFSA Is Changing
- Due to the passing of the FAFSA Simplification Act, the FAFSA is changing for the 2024-25 aid year. Here are some changes you can expect: -The 2024-25 FAFSA is expected to open by December 31, 2023. ...
- Student Life Center Winter Hours
- The Student Life Center will start Winter Hours on Saturday, December 16th. Monday to Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sundays: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day & New Year Eve and New Year Day
- Student Life Center Winter Hours
- The Student Life Center will start Winter Hours on Saturday, December 16th. Monday to Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sundays: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day & New Year Eve and New Year Day
- Student Life Center Winter Hours
- The Student Life Center will start Winter Hours on Saturday, December 16th. Monday to Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sundays: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day & New Year Eve and New Year Day
- Student Life Center Winter Hours
- The Student Life Center will start Winter Hours on Saturday, December 16th. Monday to Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sundays: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day & New Year Eve and New Year Day
- Student Life Center Winter Hours
- The Student Life Center will start Winter Hours on Saturday, December 16th. Monday to Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Sundays: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day & New Year Eve and New Year Day
- APIA Scholarships
- Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ...
- 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application
- The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.