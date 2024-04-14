Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop - Event Details
Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop
Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, PB 10-1
Spring 2024
Uluākea Campus Events: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop (Hana Lei: Lei Making)
Wednesday, April 17th, 5pm-7pm
This is an in-person event. Light refreshments will be served
Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center (PB 10-1)
The Uluākea program strives to empower faculty and staff of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College campuses to learn, practice, and integrate Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy, research, and service through cultural-based professional development activities. We look forward to working with you through our workshops for this semester in hopes to increase usage of basic Hawaiian language terminology and sentence structure throughout our campuses. Our theme this semester will focus on Hana Noʻeau, or Hawaiian craft practices. We all need time to step away from our computers and get our creative juices flowing, come join us and learn of different crafts of our culture to take our minds off a long day of work. Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.
To register for events:
docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform
Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Office of the Chancellor, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.
For more information, please contact:
Malu Dudoit
dudoitd@hawaii.edu, or, uluakea@hawaii.edu
(808)932-7847
Special Restrictions: Please register before attending:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform
For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847
Tags: Uluākea Hawaiian Language ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Kīpuka UH Hilo In-person Event
