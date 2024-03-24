Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop - Event Details

Uluākea Campus Event: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop

Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, PB 10-1

Spring 2024

Uluākea Campus Events: ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi Workshop (Mele Hawaiʻi: Songs/Chants of Hawaiʻi)

Wednesday, March 27th, 5pm-7pm



This is an in-person event. Light refreshments will be served



Location: Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center (PB 10-1)



The Uluākea program strives to empower faculty and staff of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College campuses to learn, practice, and integrate Hawaiʻi foundations into curriculum, pedagogy, research, and service through cultural-based professional development activities. We look forward to working with you through our workshops for this semester in hopes to increase usage of basic Hawaiian language terminology and sentence structure throughout our campuses. Our theme this semester will focus on Hana Noʻeau, or Hawaiian craft practices. We all need time to step away from our computers and get our creative juices flowing, come join us and learn of different crafts of our culture to take our minds off a long day of work. Note: no prior experience in Hawaiian language required to participate in our events.



Upcoming ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi workshops throughout the semester:



- Wed. April 17th, 5pm-7pm: Hana Lei (Lei Making)



To register for events:

docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSczmDIDqyeJXG89Tu4CMrDu8Uf5NJIWPCGn9-DGa6kSvyXkFw/viewform



Co-sponsored by the Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center, Office of the Chancellor, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, and the Pāʻieʻie Grant, funded in whole by the U.S. Department of Education. This event does not necessarily represent the view of, nor the endorsement by, the U.S. Department of Education, or the U.S. Government. For disability accommodations, contact the UH Hilo Disability Services at (808)932-7623 (V), (808)932-7002 (TTY), uds@hawaii.edu.



For more information, contact: uluakea@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7847

