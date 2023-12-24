The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat - Event Details
The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat
Location: ʻImiloa
"The Dark Side Of The Moon: 50 Years In A Heartbeat" returns to ʻImiloa's newly enhanced Planetarium on the evenings of Friday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 29.
Don't miss this special Planetarium program created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" and the first Planetarium experience sanctioned and approved by this groundbreaking and timeless band.
Lose yourself in the waves of colors, images, animations, and fractals that dance along to this epic masterpiece. From "Breathe," to "Money," to "Eclipse," the digital interpretation of the songs takes audiences on an immersive thrill ride for the senses.
Program Times
5:30 p.m. & 6:45 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22 & Friday, Dec. 29
Admission
$12, members (UH Hilo & Hawaiʻi Community College students qualify for a free membership)
$18, general public
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8. Visit imiloahawaii.org for more details.
For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924
