Kāhuli Lei ʻUla: A Merry Member Holiday - Event Details

Kāhuli Lei ʻUla: A Merry Member Holiday Thursday, December 14, 2023, 4:00pm – 7:00pm Location: ʻImiloa ʻImiloa members are invited to a free holiday celebration from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.



This unique members-only event will feature live music, festive crafts, hula performances, a special Planetarium program, and holiday treats provided by Lehua Restaurant.



As we enter this holiday season and celebrate our valued members, we also will be showcasing the beauty and significance of the kāhuli, Hawaiʻi’s native snail species. Kāhuli are endemic to Hawaiʻi and have a unique evolutionary history and cultural importance, often referenced in many traditional poetry, songs, and stories. These native snails are vibrant and diverse in shape and color, and represent a unique marvel in nature.



Bring the whole ʻohana and create your own kāhuli ornaments, explore our kāhuli glow tunnel, contribute to our community art collaboration, watch the documentary film Kāhuli in our Planetarium, and more!



Register at imiloahawaii.org. For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of December 10, 2023 ← Previous Next → Days of the week headings: Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

Announcements

Know Your IX Outreach 2023 The University of Hawaiʻi Hilo is committed to providing a workplace and educational environment, as well as other benefits, programs, and activities, that is free from discrimination on the basis of sex. This Executive Policy 1. ... Know Your IX: Report and Support Check out the "**Know Your IX**" display wall currently on display at the Moʻokini Library, just past the main entrance of the library. ... Apply to UHHSA! Interested in making a difference on the UH Hilo campus and representing student voices? Join the University of Hawai'i at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA)! UHHSA is currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Treasurer ... The 2024-25 FAFSA Is Changing Due to the passing of the FAFSA Simplification Act, the FAFSA is changing for the 2024-25 aid year. Here are some changes you can expect: -The 2024-25 FAFSA is expected to open by December 31, 2023. ... APIA Scholarships Apply for a scholarship from the Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship fund! Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, and Asian American students are eligible to apply. ... 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application The 2024-25 UH System Common Scholarship Application is now available online at www.hawaii.edu/tuition/scholarships/how-to-apply/ - Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in ...