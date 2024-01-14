Sing It Cheesy - Event Details
Sing It Cheesy
Location: Campus Center 301
Aloha Vulcans! Come join SAC for a night full of karaoke, pizza, and fellowship. Bring your friends and show off your singing talent! See you there!
Special Restrictions: Must have a SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate!
For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7796 or rnaone@hawaii.edu prior to 1/9/24.
For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374
Tags: SAC karaoke pizza Campus Center
