Sing It Cheesy - Event Details

Sing It Cheesy

Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans! Come join SAC for a night full of karaoke, pizza, and fellowship. Bring your friends and show off your singing talent! See you there!

Special Restrictions: Must have a SP24UHH-CB or SP24UHHSAC validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate!

For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7796 or rnaone@hawaii.edu prior to 1/9/24.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

