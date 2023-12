Māhilu Wreath Workshop - Event Details

Māhilu Wreath Workshop Sunday, December 10, 2023 Location: ʻImiloa Make your own stunning holiday wreath with native plants at ʻImiloa's Māhilu Wreath Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 10.



We will have two sessions from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.



Participants will make an 8-inch wreath plus a holiday arrangement.



For tickets, call 808-932-8901 or visit ʻImiloa's front desk during normal business hours.



Workshop Fee:



$60, members



$75, non-members For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

