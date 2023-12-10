Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Māhilu Wreath Workshop - Event Details

Māhilu Wreath Workshop

Location: ʻImiloa

Make your own stunning holiday wreath with native plants at ʻImiloa's Māhilu Wreath Workshop on Sunday, Dec. 10.

We will have two sessions from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Participants will make an 8-inch wreath plus a holiday arrangement.

For tickets, call 808-932-8901 or visit ʻImiloa's front desk during normal business hours.

Workshop Fee:

$60, members

$75, non-members

For more information, contact: tcallis@hawaii.edu (808) 932-8924

Māhilu Wreath Workshop image

Tags: Imiloa Wreaths Noel Holidays

