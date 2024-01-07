‘Aha Mele Aloha - Event Details

‘Aha Mele Aloha

Saturday, January 13, 2024, 4:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Campus Center Plaza

Aloha Kākou!

Welcome to or Welcome back to UH Hilo! Come on over the Campus Center Plaza for the ‘Aha Mele Aloha! (Welcome Concert!) on Saturday, January 13, 2024 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM or until the party ends. Let's kick off the new semester by saying "aloha" to the new academic year in the best way possible! Don't forget your Aloha Attire and to look out for flyers and social media posts first 100 get free bentos/food. All students welcomed with Valid ID.



Don't be late, Can't wait to see you there!

Special Restrictions: Must present your UH Hilo Student ID with current Spring validation to participate.

For more information, contact: sacep1@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

