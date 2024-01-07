Creative Cafe - Event Details

Creative Cafe

Friday, January 12, 2024, 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Aloha Vulcans!



Welcome back to a new semester! Come join the Student Activities Council (SAC) and enjoy a baked good and iced coffee while you decorate your own vision board for your ideal prom. Help SAC plan this semester's prom-themed event!

Special Restrictions: **MUST HAVE A SP24UHH-CB OR SP24UHHSAC VALIDATION ON YOUR UH HILO ID TO PARTICIPATE!**

For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7796 prior to 1/2/24.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

