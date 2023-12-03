IPA Scrabble Night - Event Details

IPA Scrabble Night Friday, December 8, 2023, 6:00pm – 8:30pm Location: Campus Center 306 Come join the Linguistics club for a fun relaxing scrabble night and learn some IPA (international phonetic alphabet) at the same time! For more information, contact: rgutshal@hawaii.edu (831) 235-7859 Tags:

Announcements

