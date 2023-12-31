The 2024-25 FAFSA Is Changing - Announcement Details

The 2024-25 FAFSA Is Changing

Due to the passing of the FAFSA Simplification Act, the FAFSA is changing for the 2024-25 aid year. Here are some changes you can expect:



-The 2024-25 FAFSA is expected to open by December 31, 2023.

-The Student Aid Index (SAI) is replacing the Expected Family Contribution (EFC).

-The FAFSA is introducing the term 'contributor', which refers to anyone who is required to provide information on a

student’s FAFSA, including the student, the student’s spouse, a biological or adoptive parent, or the parent’s spouse.

-Consent is required from all contributors to retrieve tax information using a direct data exchange from the IRS.

-Questions on the FAFSA will be a bit different.



For more information regarding the launch of the 2024-25 FAFSA, you can refer to the following link: studentaid.gov/announcements-events/fafsa-support, or, contact the Financial Aid Office either by phone at (808) 932-7449 or by email at uhhfao@hawaii.edu.

