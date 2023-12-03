Jammies Before Finals - Event Details

Jammies Before Finals

Monday, December 4, 2023, 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Location: CC 301

Bring your friends for some board games, cotton candy, and tea!

Wear your favorite pajamas and don't forget a cozy blanket.

Special Restrictions: Must have a **FA23UHH-CB** or **FA23UHHSAC** validation on your UH Hilo ID to participate.

For disability accommodations, please contact Ramona Lefcourt at (808)932-7796 prior to 11/22/23.

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: