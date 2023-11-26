Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop - Event Details

Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: CC 301 It's time for a break!

Join us to recharge and re-center at our relaxation stations and through meditation!

Open and free to all students, no registration needed - just drop by. For more information, contact: mlhein@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

