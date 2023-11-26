Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop - Event Details
Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop
Location: CC 301
It's time for a break!
Join us to recharge and re-center at our relaxation stations and through meditation!
Open and free to all students, no registration needed - just drop by.
For more information, contact: mlhein@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460
Tags: relaxation station relaxation meditation wellness mental health recwell campus center counseling services
