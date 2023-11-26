Connecting Learning, Life and Aloha
‘O ka ‘imi na‘auao, ke ola a me ke aloha kā kākou e huliāmahi ai

Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop - Event Details

Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop

Location: CC 301

It's time for a break!
Join us to recharge and re-center at our relaxation stations and through meditation!
Open and free to all students, no registration needed - just drop by.

For more information, contact: mlhein@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

Relaxation Station & Meditation Workshop image

